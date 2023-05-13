Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has outlined his plans to prioritize the agricultural sector and transform peasant agriculture if his party comes into power. In a press statement, he emphasized the need for decisive action to remove obstacles to the collection of fair taxes from mines and reduce the government’s need to borrow.

“We need to explore Zambia’s great potential in the agricultural sector by paying particular attention to peasant agriculture and agro-processing, and linking it to the health and education sectors,” Dr M’membe said. “This will create lasting economic growth and employment.”

He went on to stress the importance of transformative peasant agriculture, which would require new equipment and the establishment of factories throughout the country. According to M’membe, this would create numerous job opportunities for engineers, technicians, human resources experts, accountants, IT experts, marketing and sales staff, drivers, mechanics, nurses, and clinical officers.

“To produce these new equipment, we will need to set up factories all over the country employing people with different skills,” M’membe said. “Of course, our reality, as it stands today, is that we may not have all the engineering expertise required to set up and run these factories. We may have to rely on expatriate skills while we train our people in our schools, colleges, and universities.”

M’membe acknowledged that peasant agriculture had traditionally been carried out using manual labor, but argued that this needed to change. “We cannot increase agricultural production with a hoe,” he said. “That’s for planting flowers around your house and a few beds of vegetables to feed a small family. Our plans are much bigger than that and will involve many jobs being created in the agricultural sector because of the transformations we will make.”

The Socialist Party leader also criticized the current government’s reliance on an IMF deal to address the country’s economic problems. “The IMF deal that this government has pressed its entire hope on will not help us much to address the country’s rocketing prices, growing poverty, desperation, and joblessness,” he said.

M’membe concluded by saying that the Socialist Party government would prioritize the agricultural sector to create employment and ensure lasting economic growth. “By investing in transformative peasant agriculture, we can achieve our potential and lift many out of poverty,” he said. “This is the future we are working towards.”