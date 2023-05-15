Renowned Corporate Executive Christabel Michel has won the Rising Star award by the Institute of Directors of Zambia for her outstanding contribution to corporate governance in Zambia.

And Ms. Michel has also been conferred with the status of Fellow of Institute of Directors of Zambia.

Ms. Michel was among several other business leaders that received different recognition awards from Institute of Directors of Zambia President Mr. Edward Kabwe at the Institute’s 2nd Annual Conference and Award gala held in Livingstone on Friday evening.

The Outstanding IoDZ Rising Star recognizes and celebrates the achievements of an individual that has excelled in the practice of good Corporate Governance.

According to IoDZ, it is envisaged that the award, will motivate others across all sectors of the Zambian economy towards ethical leadership and increased productivity.

The awards were held under the theme “Breaking Barriers to Economic Recovery through Environment, Social and Good Corporate Governance.”

Speaking after receiving the awards, Ms. Michel who is now Managing Director of the newly established BestLife Insurance Limited said she was grateful to the Institute of Directors of Zambia for recognising her efforts in the promotion of corporate governance in the country.

She hopes that the conferment of the fellowship status of the Institute and the receipt of the Rising Star award will help motivate women in the corporate space to strive for more.

Ms. Michel said a strong corporate governance culture should be the bedrock of any organisation that seeks to attain sustainable growth and impact communities.

“I am passionate about Corporate Governance, I believe that institutions well-grounded in good governance always thrive, so this is truly appreciated,” Ms. Michel said.

She added, “As the IoD, we have to be deliberate about encouraging more female leadership in the corporate sector. We need to get more women to sit at the table where decisions are made.”

Ms. Michel is a respected transformational business leader who served as Managing Director for ZSIC Life from October 2017 to January 2022

As Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Michel is now operationalising the setting up of Bestlife Insurance, a new greenfield Life Insurance company on the Zambian insurance market.



