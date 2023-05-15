Minister of Lands and National Resources Elijah Muchima has called on Members of Parliament from North-Western and Western Provinces to ensure that natural resources within the two regions are used to benefit the local people.

Mr. Muchima who is also Ikeleng’i Constituency member of Parliament in North-Western Province said President Hakainde Hichilema is keen on opening up economic development for Zambia through utilization of the available Natural Resources in all the provinces.

He said this during a planning meeting for Expo to be co-hosted by the North-Western and Western Provinces scheduled to take place between 20th to 24th September this year organized by CAPAH (Coalition of Africa Parliamentarians on Animal-Human Health and Environment).

Mr. Muchima said the exhibition will bring together a cross section of stakeholders and Potential investors both local and international so as to explore the opportunities that exist in North-Western and Western Provinces.

He said the key focus areas behind the CAPAH Parliamentarian’s Exhibition Business Forum are Mining, Agriculture, Livestock and Tourism among others.

Mr. Muchima however said despite being heavily endowed with various Natural resources and a rich culture, the two provinces have been underdeveloped hence the need for CAPAH exhibition business forum to explore the untapped Potential.

“North-Western Province is heavily Endowed with minerals such as Gold, Copper, Uranium, Manganese among others” he said.

He said currently only the large Multinational mining companies have taken advantage of these Natural resources while the locals are not able to exploit the mining potential due to lack of access to Finances.

He has since appealed to cooperating partners to help local people to explore the mining sector.