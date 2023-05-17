The Finance and National Planning has announced that the Government released a total of K11.4 billion for developmental programmes and public service delivery in April 2023.

In a statement released by the ministry’s Public Relations Unit, of the K11.4 billion, K2 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, whilst K2.2 billion was spent on debt service (domestic and external) and dismantling of arrears, and K3.6 billion was spent on the public service wage bill.

In addition, the Government released K3.2 billion for implementation of various government programmes and general operations.

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has since called for consistent and effective monitoring of budget execution by all stakeholders in their sectors of operation and interest.

According to the statement, the Minister has affirmed that the implementation of the 2023 budget is on course as all major budgeted programmes are now being funded, considerably.

He has also appealed to members of the public (individual and corporate) to actively participate in the formulation of the 2024 National Budget and the 2024 to 2026 Medium Term

Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

while K359.7 million was spent on road infrastructure. From the K2.2 billion released for debt service and dismantling of arrears, a sum of K1.6 billion went towards both domestic and external debt payments to multilaterals while the component related to dismantling of arrears for suppliers of goods and services, got K627.4 million,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, the Government released K2 billion towards transfers and subsidies. Notable expenditure items under this category, included:

1) K388.3 million as grants to schools;

2) K275.3 million for the Farmer Input Support Programme;

3) K209.9 million for the nationwide Social Cash Transfer Programme;

4) K436.5 million for the operations of hospitals, other grant aided institutions under various Ministries;

5) K221.2 million for the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) for pensioners financing gap and grant;

6) K100 million for the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF) financing gap;

7) K115.1 million for university grants to ensure smooth operations; and,

8) K111.6 million to the Local Government Equalization Fund.

K3.2 billion was released to facilitate service delivery under various public institutions. Under this aspect, notable

expenditure items included:

1) K436.7 million for the procurement of drugs, medical supplies and equipment (Ministry of Health).

2) K22.4 million for TAZAMA workers’ salaries;

3) K125 million for the Compensation and Awards Fund;

4) K42.5 million targeted at youth skills development through the Skills Development Fund.

5) K24.6 million Tourism Levy for development of Infrastructure in tourist locations; and,

6) K2.7 billion for general operations of Ministries, Provinces and Agencies (MPA’s), of which K631 million went towards public, health, education as well as water and sanitation infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Government has started receiving submissions for the 2024 National Budget and the 2024 to 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

“Over the last one month, the Government has been receiving submissions for the 2024 National Budget and the 2024 to 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. The exercise is aimed at according stakeholders the opportunity to contribute in shaping the direction of economic policy and other development priorities, through an all-inclusive process.In view of the foregoing, the general public, private sector players (micro, small, medium and large firms, inclusive), Government departments and agencies, civil society, youth, women, and all other interest groups (too numerous to mention), are encouraged to continue submitting proposals for tax, non-tax (such as user fees and fines) and expenditure proposals, for our review and possible inclusion in the 2024 National Budget and the 2024 to 2026 MTEF. We are confident that all sectors will take advantage and make their submissions because their participation in the budget formulation process is essential in ensuring that the Government and stakeholders move together in creating a conducive policy environment for business; employment creation; generation of wealth; and facilitating a sustainable future for all citizens and prosperity for the nation,” the Ministry of Finance revealed.

“The guidelines for submissions are as below: 1) Clearly state the sector or policy area of interest for which remedies or stimuli are sought and whether such remedies or stimuli relate to policy, public expenditure, tax, or non-tax measures;

2) Outline the challenges of the current tax and non-tax policy regime and explain how local businesses and other developmental affairs are negatively impacted, as a result;

3) Clearly state proposals for public expenditure and or taxation in line with the Eighth National Development plan (8NDP) and their expected impact on economic recovery and growth, fiscal sustainability, public

welfare, and general public service delivery; and

4) Justify why the Government should undertake the suggested measures and the expected positive impacts, thereof. As a way of ensuring that proposals are evaluated professionally, an inter-ministerial team, will, where necessary,

invite those who will submit proposals for further discussions or clarification on any matter concerning their submissions.In conclusion, we reiterate the appeal by the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane

for stakeholders to not only monitor budget execution in their areas of interest but also ensure that they actively,” the statement concluded.