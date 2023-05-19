Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has alleged that Constituency Development Committees (CDCs) have been ordered to spend Constituency Development Funds on Police Vehicles, Ambulances, Desks Chief’s Palaces and Rural Electrification Authority (REA) Projects and have failed to prioritise community projects.

Mr. Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso Central Member of Parliament and PF Presidential Candidate said in Kasama that while the CDF was supposed to be localized authority, this was not the case in the New Dawn government because the Ministry of Local Government was dictating on the local communities.

Speaking on Kasama Radio and broadcast on Radio Mano in Kasama, Walamo in Mpulungu and Liberty Radio in Mporokoso, Mr. Mundubile said huge projects such as Police Vehicles, Ambulances, Chief’s Palaces and REA Projects which were supposed to be funded direct by the Central government were being dictated on the local people and that the people had failed to spend the funds on needy community projects.

Mr. Mundubile said the local people failed to prioritize community projects until they procured what government had demanded.

He said in PF time, CDF was well utilized because it was directed on community projects while the Central government undertook projects such as Ambulances and Police Vehicles.

Speaking on Zambia’s foreign policy, the PF Presidential hopeful said Zambia’s position was non aligned and would continue to be so.

He said from independence, Zambia was free to associate with any country but said the UPND government had decided to go west adding that the USA meant to dilute China’s Influence and warned that no military bases would be allowed to be set up in Zambia, a non aligned country.

The PF leader advised President Haakainde Hichilema not to ignore Africa and the Regional Groupings such as SADC.

Mr. Mundubile said China built the Tazara railway at a time when no Western country was willing to come to “our aid” and said as PF, the largest opposition political party in Zambia, “our policy is very clear and that is to respect the African leadership.

He recently met with the Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency, Mr. Michael Gonzales, at his Residence in Lusaka.

“We discussed a wide range of issues related to the role of Opposition in Parliament.Ours is to continue providing quality checks and balances in the interest of the emancipation of the Republic of Zambia. God bless Zambia.

On governance, Mr. Mundubile noted that Zambia was slowly turning into a Police State where opposition politicians were being threatened everyday and that the former Head of State Edgar Chagwa Kungu was not respected.

“Zambia is now like a one party state where peace is no longer a pre-requisite, there is no direction because everywhere there is” Police” and that is how we’re living”.

Mr. Mundubile however said opposition political parties support the UPND government on genuine fight against corruption, but noted that wholesome condemnation of one political party as being corrupt without any clear case of corruption would not be condoned.

“As things stand now, there is no one facing a charge of corruption but that has been the talk of those in the UPND government” Mr. Mundubile noted.