A local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD), has expressed disappointment with President Hakainde Hichilema for failing to provide a clear road map leading to the revamping of the mining sector. The organization had hoped for a decisive plan from the Head of State to alleviate the perpetual sufferings of the people of Copperbelt.

In a statement, Samuel Banda, Executive Director of ANDD, emphasized that President Hichilema should not abandon the people of the Copperbelt by neglecting to address the issues at Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines. The NGO expressed profound disappointment with the President’s vague approach in resolving the matters at hand.

Banda stated, “We are profoundly disappointed that President Hakainde Hichilema could not give a categorical, clear road map on KCM/Vedanta Resources and Mopani issues. The President only stated that they are working hard towards the KCM issue and resolving the issues at Mopani without giving a road map. Now, we are aware that the government is in talks with Vedanta Resources, but we are wondering how long the negotiations will take. It has been more than a year, and we know that the talks are outside court.”

The Executive Director further expressed concern about the duration of the negotiations, deeming it unreasonable for normal negotiations to take such an extensive period. Banda highlighted that the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon Paul Kabuswe, had previously assured the nation that these issues would be resolved in the first quarter of 2023. Consequently, stakeholders are now questioning why the President did not build on that assurance.

The ongoing suffering of the people of the Copperbelt, including limited employment and business opportunities due to the inactivity of the two mines, deeply troubles the organization. Banda urged President Hichilema to address these issues urgently, emphasizing that the delays in decision-making erode confidence in his leadership.

“The people are now concluding that the President is not committed to resolving these issues. Remember the assurances which he has been giving together with his Minister of Mines without action. Now we can conclude that these assurances have been rhetoric, which is very unfortunate,” added Banda.

ANDD appealed to President Hichilema to provide a clear road map and time frame for the resolution of these mining issues. The organization believes that a decisive plan is essential to restore confidence among the people of the Copperbelt and demonstrate the President’s commitment to fulfilling his promises.

As stakeholders eagerly await a concrete plan from the government, the people of the Copperbelt hope that their suffering will soon come to an end, and the mining sector will be revitalized to bring prosperity and opportunities to the region once again.