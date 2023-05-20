Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential candidate and ex-diplomat Emmanuel Mwamba has condemned Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo for threatening Kitwe Mayor Mwaya Mpasa over her alleged remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema.

The governing United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt Province is upset by a comment attributed to Kitwe Mayor Mwaya Mpasa suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema should resign.

Mr. Matambo, the UPND Copperbelt Chairperson, on Friday morning confronted Ms. Mpasa at her office at the Kitwe Civic Centre over the remarks made in a PF what’sapp group.

The Copperbelt Province Minister told Ms. Mpasa that he won’t tolerate her if she continued issuing remarks against President Hichilema.

On the same day, UPND Copperbelt Youths staged a media briefing where they issued statements against Ms. Mpasa.

But Ambassador Mwamba said Mr. Matambo must stop the intolerance displayed at Kitwe Mayor’s Office of intimidating Ms. Mpasa.

He said the intolerance exhibited by Mr. Matambo is totally unacceptable and should immediately be condemned.

He said Mr. Matambo must be reminded that he cannot impose his partisan views of President Hichilema’s perceived success on people but keep such views to himself and his party.

He said feedom of expression, freedom of thought, freedom to hold ideas,opinions, views and express them are part of constitutional, inviolable and fundamental human rights.

Ms. Mpasa has refuted the claims in the presence of Mr. Matambo adding that she did not mention the name of the President in her post.

Ms. Mpasa said cannot be held responsible when other people choose to mis-interprete her comment.

Meanwhile, UPND Copperbelt Youth Chairman Warren Hinyama has told Kitwe Mayor to find a husband so that she can behave well.

Mr Hinyama has also accused the mayor of frustrating the efforts of the government with the way she is running the council chamber and allegedly gathering street kids and other individuals to embarrass the head of state, each time he is in the district.

Speaking at a presser this morning, Mr Hinyama said the sentiments by the mayor that the president should resign after the press briefing held on Thursday will not be tolerated as she is clearly an enemy of the government.

Mr Hinyama said it is unacceptable that the mayor is belittling the works being done by the UPND when she is constantly commissioning CDF projects which are being funded by government.

And UPND Kitwe district Youth Chairman Bowas Kapata has directed UPND youths not to allow the mayor attend any presidential functions as she is a an enemy of the president.