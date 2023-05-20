By BENEDICT TEMBO

SYDNEY Wemba is the only Zambian standing as the Zanaco Masters Golf tournament entered the penultimate stage at the close of business today.

Wemba was among the 64 survivors out of the 133 competitors as round two of the K2.2 million competition, which ends on Sunday reached its climax.

He shot three under par to remain in contention as 19 other Zambian golfers, including Madalitso Muthiya exited the tournament in the second round of the tournament, which is part of the Southern African Sunshine Tour calendar.

Wemba, who shot 69 gross on Thursday, managed 72 to remain in line for the K400, 000 overall prize.

Muthiya, who has on several occasions held the hope of winning the Zanaco Masters tournament, fell way behind with plus one, having registered 71 on Thursday and 74 today to finish on 73rd position and bow out of the prestigious event.

Zimbabwen Robson Chinhoi and two South Africans Stanley Taylor and his compatriot Shaun Bradley took an overnight joint lead on 11 under part.

South African Neil Schietekat, English man David Wicks and South African Trevor Fisher are in joint second position on nine under part.

The South African quartet of Jack Redman, Martin Roher, Chris Basson and Malcolm Michel are fourth on eight under part.

The tournament, the first in the post covid-19 era, ends on Sunday.