Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, says Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) is a critical institution to the people of Kabwe and the province as a whole.

Mr Nanjuwa says ZRL is one institution which kept the shape of the province when the mining industry collapsed in the 1990s.

The Provincial Minister was speaking when the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Companies paid a courtesy call on him at his office yesterday.

“We are grateful that you decided to pay a courtesy call. Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) is a critical institution. It’s one institution which had kept the shape of the province when the mining industry collapsed,” Mr Nanjuwa said.

Mr Nanjuwa said the provincial administration was also concerned that ZRL limited has had an acting Managing Director for a long time.

He said the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textile is another giant of an industry and its shock waves are still felt in Kabwe and the whole province years after it went under.

The minister said unfortunately talking about revamping the textile industry is a thorny issue because it was used for political expediency and a lot of misinformation was churned out by the previous government.

He, however, said the government is working tirelessly to ensure that it is operationalised in order to address the unemployment among the people in the region, especially youths.

He disclosed that there have been serious engagements with the partner to see how to turn the situation around.

“China is the majority shareholder with a 66 percent portfolio while the Zambia government owns the other 44 percent. It is, therefore, difficult to arrive at an outright decision but there have been serious engagements to see how to turn the situation around,” the minister said.

Mr Nanjuwa disclosed that the equipment at Mulungushi textiles is obsolete and currently very little was happening and would require an overhaul to put it back on the right footing.

And Committee Chairperson, Brain Kambita, said his team during their tour of duty will visit ZRL and the Zambia – China Mulungushi Textiles.

Mr Kambita, who is also Zambezi East Member of Parliament (MP), said ZRL is of particular interest because it has been captured in the auditor general’s report to the effect that the Eurobond allocated to the institution was misapplied.

He expressed optimism that the executive would prioritise rail transport to give relief to the roads infrastructure in the country.

He said Zambia – China Mulungushi Textile, though not in the auditor general’s report, will also be visited in order to appreciate its operation constraints.

The committee, after a two-day stopover in Kabwe, central Province, will proceed to Muchinga Province.