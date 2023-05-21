The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) has expressed their disappointment over the personal attacks directed towards Kitwe Mayor, Ms. Mwaya Mpasa. The ZNWL referred specifically to comments made by Mr. Warren Hinyama, the United Party for National Development (UPND) Copperbelt Youth Chairperson.

According to reports, Mr. Hinyama told Ms. Mpasa to find a husband in order to change her behavior and cease frustrating the current government. The ZNWL criticized Mr. Hinyama’s comments as a form of character assassination, particularly highlighting that the party he represents claims to denounce any form of violence, whether physical or verbal.

The ZNWL called on Mr. Hinyama to focus his political discussions and debates on political matters alone and to refrain from extending personal attacks into Ms. Mpasa’s personal life. They emphasized that politics based on character assassination and violence, particularly targeting women, have no place in the country. Such actions only serve to hinder democracy by limiting women’s participation in governance processes.

The organization urged political leaders to discourage all forms of violence, whether verbal or physical, and instead promote tolerance of diverse opinions and the constructive resolution of disputes. They emphasized that both the Anti-GBV Act (2011) and the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act (2021) clearly address online and physical violence. Sections 65 and 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act explicitly criminalize hate speech, cyberbullying, and harassment. Perpetrators of such crimes can face prosecution and imprisonment if found guilty.

ZNWL expressed solidarity with all women in politics who are facing both online and physical violence. They encouraged these women to utilize the available legal avenues to seek redress for any injustices they face.

The press statement was signed by Ms. Daisy Nhkata Ng’ambi, the National Chairperson of ZNWL, who reiterated the organization’s commitment to promoting women’s rights and combating violence against women in politics.

The personal attacks on Kitwe Mayor Ms. Mwaya Mpasa have sparked a wider conversation about the treatment of women in politics and the need for greater gender equality and respect within political discourse. As the ZNWL continues to advocate for women’s rights and equality, it is hoped that political leaders and society as a whole will recognize the importance of respectful and inclusive political engagement.