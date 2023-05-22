Lusaka’s Chawama Catholic Church Parish Priest Fr. Anthony Kapambwe Salangeta has said sometimes politicians can be deceitful and detached from reality.

Fr. Salangeta said people on the ground are interested in issues that directly affect them as opposed to rhetoric by politicians.

In his homily during Mass attended by former President Edgar Lungu and several Patriotic Front (PF) officials, Fr. Salangeta said people should tell politicians to be realistic.

He said politicians should not behave like Men of Galilee, who stood looking into heaven when Jesus had ascended into heaven.

In his sermon, Fr. Salangeta preached on many issues that include preparing a succession plan, delegation of responsibilities and the need to move on after disappointments in life.

Before he started preaching, Fr. Salangeta had recognised and welcomed Mr. Lungu and his entourage to Chawama Catholic Church.

The Priest told Mr. Lungu that he was welcome to Chawama Catholic Church at any time.

“I would like to recognise the presence of the former President, His Excellence Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, abanensu ba lyonse aiini? Mwaiseni mukwai ne bumba lyenu lyonse. Twamipokelela kuno ku Chawama, kuti mwaisafye epo mulefwaila. Ifya kumfwa umfwa kulabakofye ifyo.Today we are celebrating the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord, Jesus goes back to his Father. This is day number 40 after we celebrated the Feast of Easter. We celebrate events that happened in one day as we commemorate Easter, Ascension and Pentecost. These feasts are separated to help us understand very well. It is like a lesson in a classroom. The Church want us to learn what happened on Easter until 40 days that is when we celebrated Ascension and the coming week we will be celebrating Pentecost the descending of the Holy Spirit on the disciples of Jesus Christ. This is another event that occurred on Easter. We are saying these events occurred on the same day,” Fr. Salangeta.

“We need move in life. We need to move bamunyinane. If we are not progressing in life it means we are not doing anything. Sometimes these politicians are full of lies. Sometimes ababene ba politician babufi ilingi aba. Baliba mu mulu aii? Mukasanga ifwe tatwaishiba nafilya balanda ati GDP (Gross Domestic Product), balelemba na ba graph. Millennium Development Goals, Zambia will reach SAP (Structural Adjustment Programme) shani…Zambia ya reaching’a ama SAP yanga. Nanomba ma graph, kwa Misisi graph? Kwa Misisi lutoshi lwa bwali aii. Kwa Misisi kuti afyumfwa, kwa Jack lutoshi lwa bwali luli pa table alelya umuntu. E kwisa panshi not iyoo graph. No no. Ngataukwete ubwali, ubunga mu Zambia ninshi tapali efyo uli aii? So mulebeba ababene,” he said.

Fr. Salangeta indirectly made reference to President Hakainde Hichilema’s use of digital graphs to explain Zambia’s economy.

During last week’s press conference in Lusaka, President Hichilema used a graph to show growth trends in real Gross Domestic Product from 1973 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Fr. Salangeta at the end of Mass told Mr. Lungu that losing elections was not the end of life.

He said there was a lot Mr. Lungu could do after losing elections.

Fr. Salangeta said the Sixth Republican President should continue interacting with others.

“Once again we want to thank our visitors, continue with the same spirit. Losing (elections) is not dying. There is more to life in the World. People are not supposed to just stay home like in cage. We are human beings, we are social beings, we have to associate with others. They have come to worship, to interact with others. Thank you Mr. President, today I won’t call you to deliver some remarks. I am avoiding to hear Edgar this. Thank you so much. God bless you,” he said.