The Minister of Youth, Sports, and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, has called on Zambians to actively participate in physical sporting activities as a means of preventing non-communicable diseases. Speaking at the annual bankers sports day held at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) in Lusaka, Mr. Nkandu emphasized that physical activities should not be limited to athletes alone but should be embraced by people of all genders, ages, and abilities.

Highlighting the importance of incorporating exercise into one’s daily routine, Minister Nkandu urged citizens to make physical activity a permanent component of their lifestyles. He expressed his appreciation for banking institutions that promote a healthy lifestyle among their workforce and stressed the need for the working population to allocate time for recreational activities.

“The working population mostly spend their time seated in various work stations, and this sedentary lifestyle has contributed to an increased number of people suffering from non-communicable diseases which can be prevented through an active lifestyle and healthy living,” said Mr. Nkandu.

Acknowledging the significance of the banker’s sports day, Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial Services (ZIBFS) President Moses Shuko highlighted the event as a crucial occasion for bankers to network and engage in physical exercise. He emphasized the importance of a healthy workforce in enhancing productivity within the financial sector and lamented that poor health could lead to underperformance and unmet work-related targets.

In response to these concerns, Mr. Shuko affirmed the institution’s commitment to prioritizing the wellness of professionals in the banking sector. By promoting effective and productive employees, ZIBFS aims to ensure a healthier and more vibrant banking industry.

Non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity have become a growing concern in Zambia. Sedentary lifestyles, combined with unhealthy eating habits, have contributed to the rise in these preventable conditions. The government’s call to action emphasizes the need for individuals to take responsibility for their health and well-being by engaging in physical activities regularly.

By encouraging citizens from all walks of life to adopt an active lifestyle, the government aims to create a healthier population and reduce the burden on the healthcare system. Regular exercise not only improves physical health but also has numerous benefits for mental well-being, including stress reduction and improved cognitive function.

In conclusion, the government’s push for increased physical activity is a step towards building a healthier and more resilient nation. It is essential for individuals to incorporate exercise into their daily routines and prioritize their well-being. Through collaborative efforts between the government, institutions, and individuals, Zambia can make significant strides in preventing non-communicable diseases and fostering a culture of active living.