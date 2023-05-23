By BENEDICT TEMBO

First National Bank (FNB) Zambia has announced that it is the platinum sponsor of the 2023 Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony which will be held in Kasama, Northern Province from August, 17 to 19 2023.

Zambia has a rich history and a large diversity of traditional ceremonies performed in various parts of the country on an annual basis.

Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena is one of the many traditional Ceremonies celebrated by the Bemba tribe in Zambia.

Speaking on the sponsorship of the ceremony, FNB Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Bydon Longwe expressed delight at being part of this monumental ceremony.

Mr Longwe thanked the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena representatives for the shared commitment to positively impact the Northern Province community where FNB is committed to foster financial inclusion by increasing awareness and use of its various banking services.

“At FNB, we see ourselves as part of the solution to bettering our country’s economy not only through the provision of banking and lifestyle solutions, but through the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage as well. As the Platinum sponsors, we are playing our role in embracing culture and ensuring that real help is reaching our communities. We believe in celebrating our traditions as they form the structure and foundation of our families and society”, Mr. Longwe said.

“Through the Ministries of Sports, Youth and Arts and Tourism, the government, has shown a commitment to the continued sustenance of traditional ceremonies because they unite the people of Zambia, and bring added benefits that are pivotal to the development of our country’s economy,” he said.

Mr Longwe said the bank shares the unifying vision of continued collaboration for the good of citizens.

“Traditional ceremonies and festivals can potentially bring numerous positive benefits such as boosting business through tourism and hospitality activities for the host community translating to socio-economic development benefits,” he added.

Mr Longwe said with 14 years of operating in Zambia, FNB continues to align itself as a responsible corporate citizen that provides innovative banking solutions whilst positively impacting the communities it operates in.