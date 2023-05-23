FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House will ensure the Chipolopolo are well prepared for the Group H Africa Cup qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on June 17.

Writing in his weekly column, Kamanga described the match against the Ivorians as monumental.

He said FAZ has been liaising with the Zambia technical bench on an intense program for the team as players wind up their seasons.

“The Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast has been set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on June 17, 2023. It is such a monumental fixture that we urge all the stakeholders to come on board and play their part to make this assignment hugely successful,” Kamanga said.

“If half of the effort put in other ventures can be invested in giving our Chipolopolo an extra push in their quest for AFCON qualification, we have no doubt the team will wrap up qualification at home. The players and technical staff will be banking on the extra push to ensure that they make the nation proud.”

Kamanga has since urged soccer fans to fill up Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to cheer Zambia against Côte d’Ivoire.

“On our part, we have been liaising with the technical bench on an intense program for the team as players wind up their seasons. There is a good chance coach Avram Grant will have the players for a longer period than for the previous assignment against Lesotho. we urge the fans to fill up Levy Mwanawasa Stadium even better than they did against Lesotho. As always, we will do our part administratively to ensure the team is well prepared,” he wrote.

Zambia just need a point against Côte d’Ivoire to end a nearly ten year absence from the Africa Cup.