Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Charles Milupi has reiterated government’s commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Zambia and Japan to spur economic development.

Mr Milupi says Zambia has benefited immensely from Japan in the area of Infrastructure development among others.

ZANIS reports that Mr Milupi was speaking when Japanise Ambassador to Zambia Kazuyuki Takeuchi paid a courtesy call on him at his office today.

Mr Milupi commended Japan for the technical support and capacity building programme during the construction of Kazungula bridge.

He further said Zambia appreciates Japan’s support in the upgrading of clinics to level one hospitals in Chawama, Chilenje, and Matero in Lusaka and that the project will be rolled out to Copperbelt.

“Indeed, Japan has been an all-weather friend to Zambia and we need to further strengthen collaboration between the two countries in order to foster development,” he said.

Mr Milupi said government is keen to leverage on Japan‘s technical expertise and know-how as well as its cooperation to improve infrastructure in the country.

And Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Kazuyuki Takeuchi said Japan is committed to continue working with Zambia in improving infrastructure to better the lives of the people.

Mr Takeuchi said his country is committed to further diplomatic relations with Zambia and Japan to ensure speedy completion of Luangwa Bridge despite economic challenges.

He added that despite global economic challenges, Japan will continue to provide support to Zambia in many areas of the economy.