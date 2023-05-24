Legendary singer Tina Turner, renowned for her soulful classics and pop hits that prpelled her to superstardom, has passed away at the age of 83. She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.Over the years, Turner faced numerous health challenges, including cancer, a stroke, and kidney failure.

She first rose to prominence alongside her former husband Ike Turner in the 1960s.Her powerful voice, captivating performances captured the hearts of audiences with songs like “Proud Mary” and “River Deep, Mountain High.” Following her divorce from Ike in 1978, Turner embarked on a remarkable solo career in the 1980s, achieving even greater success.

Beyond her remarkable talent, Tina Turner’s personal journey was one of triumph over adversity. She faced numerous challenges throughout her life but always rose above them with grace and determination. Her resilience and courage in the face of hardship served as an inspiration to many.

Dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner became known for her electrifying and dynamic stage performances, as well as her distinctive, powerful vocals. Her talent and contributions earned her eight Grammy Awards and a solo induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, following her initial induction alongside Ike Turner in 1991.

Recognized as a trailblazer, the Hall of Fame acknowledged Turner’s impact on breaking barriers for Black women in the music industry, expanding the perception of what a Black woman could achieve on stage and be as a multidimensional artist.

Born in Tennessee to a sharecropping family, Turner initially gained recognition as a backing singer for Ike Turner’s band, The Kings of Rhythm. However, she quickly stepped into the spotlight as the band’s frontwoman, leading to commercial success with hits like “Fool in Love” and “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” in the early 1960s.

Among their repertoire, “Nutbush City Limits” in 1973 paid homage to the small town where Tina Turner was born. Yet, behind the scenes, Ike’s abusive behavior took a toll on her physical and emotional well-being. He even changed her name from Anna Mae Bullock to Tina Turner without her knowledge, exemplifying his controlling nature.

Turner’s life story inspired the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” featuring Angela Bassett’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of the iconic singer. In addition, the stage musical titled “Tina: The Musical” has been a hit production.

Turner found happiness with her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bac. They began dating in the mid-80s, and got married in 2013.

The pair lived in Switzerland, with Turner taking Swiss citizenship. He donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017 after it was discovered she was suffering from kidney failure.

In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire South Africa, Turner shared her perspective on her life’s journey, stating, “People think my life has been tough, but I think it’s been a wonderful journey. The older you get, the more you realize it’s not what happened, it’s how you deal with it.”

Tina Turner’s impact on the music industry and her resilience in the face of adversity have left an indelible mark. Her powerful voice, captivating performances, and enduring spirit will continue to inspire and influence generations to come. She will be remembered as an icon, a legend, and a true powerhouse in the world of music.