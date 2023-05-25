Kitwe’s Nkana Independent Member of Parliament Binwell Chansa Mpundu has warned that his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Committee may stop sponsoring students to institutions charging more than K10,000 as course fees under the CDF skills development component.

Mr. Mpundu said some higher institutions of learning are charging what he termed as exorbitant fees to students squiring skills using CDF.

A student from Nkana Constituency is paying about K51,000 for pursuing a three year course in Heavy Equipment Engineering at Ndola’s Northern Technical College ( NORTEC) under CDF sponsorship.

Mr. Mpundu said the Nkana Constituency CDF committee is spending too much money sponsoring students to some institutions thereby depriving other young people opportunities go get skills.

He said going forward the CDF committee in Nkana Constituency may not consider sponsoring students to institutions charging more than K10,000.

Mr. Mpundu said this decision will give chance to many other deserving young people to aquire skills under the CDF component.

He said Nkana Constituency had 1600 applications from young people but could only consider 600 applicants because of exorbitant fees being charged by some colleges.

“Dear Nkana Residents as you can see from the fees on the attached list .Some schools are charging as much as K 51,000 per year for a skills course which course is a three year course.We have arrived at a decision as Nkana CDF committee that we are spending too much money sponsoring students to such institutions and depriving other young people opportunities go get skills.Going forward,we may not consider sponsoring students to institutions charging more than K10,000 so that we give chance to many other deserving young people,” he said.

Mr. Mpundu sais he is seeking to engage the Government to get guidance over these institutions he feels have started exploiting the good intentions of the CDF skills sponsorship initiative.

“As an example,we had 1600 applications from young people in nkana for but we could only consider 600 applicants because of these exorbitant fees.We hope to engage the ministry for guidance over these institutions who we feel have started exploiting the good intentions of the CDF skills sponsorship initiative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mpundu said he means well when demanding that the dilapidated Chibuluma Road which links Kitwe and Kalulushi is re-constructed.

He said improving the state of Chibuluma Road will lessen the challenges of movements for the travelling public.

“Dear residents of Nkana and the travelling public I wish to bring you to speed over the developments regarding Chibuluma Road. Yesterday after our police encounter we took time to go and appreciate the temporal works being done on the Chibuluma Road and as you are aware and can be seen in the picture, the works have now reached the stage of compaction with laterite which is making the road smooth and easily passable even for small cars.The next stage will now involve spraying of molasses which has already been procured to suppress dust emissions and it must be stressed that these are simply temporal works to make the road passable,” Mr. Mpundu said.

“The good news on the other hand is that yesterday we were informed that prospecting contractors would conduct a site visit for the Actual concrete works which were stopped which now means that the tendering process would have commenced Yesterday for the actual concrete works on the road .We just need to verify today if this exercise was done as you are aware that we spent almost the whole day having a cut of coffee with the police.We wish to state that for us we mean well in demanding that the Chibuluma Road is done for it will lessen the challenges of movements for the travelling public.Once again we wish to thank the Local authority and RDA for the works being done on the road and we wish to stress that if this is the way we will be working ,then it will be all smiles chabe,” Mr. Mpundu said.