Forest Rangers collected their second silverware in the clubs hostory on Saturday when they thumped this seasons giant-killers FC MUZA 2-0 to win their maiden ABSA Cup at Woodlands Stadium.

Forest scored in either half to triumph over MUZA in Saturday’s final watched by President Hakainde Hichilema at Woodlands.

Coach Ian Bakala’s Ndola side took a 15th minute lead after benefiting from Chanda Chileshe’s own goal.

Forest had to wait for the 65th minute to double the lead through Nigerian Quadri Kola.

Champions Forest have pocketed K700, 000 for winning the 2023 ABSA Cup.

Runners up MUZA are going back to their base in Mazabuka with K350,000.

Forest and Muza were eyeing their first ABSA Cup trophy.

It is Forests first Cup win since lifting the 2005 Coca Cola Cup and their fourth cup final appearance after losing in the latters 2006 final and the 1991 Mosi Cup when they lost to Nkana.

Saturdays win also ended Forests three match losing run to MUZA dating back to the 2019 transitional season.