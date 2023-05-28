The New Heritage Party, the opposition in Zambia, expressed disappointment with a comment made by the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), labeling the Day of National Prayer as “useless.” The Heritage Party President, Chishala Kateka, called on the UPND administration to provide Zambians with a “useful” alternative to the Day of Prayer.

In a statement release yesterday, Ms. Kateka elaborated on her concerns and emphasized the importance of the Day of National Prayer for the nation. She stated, “A video has gone viral where the Day of National Prayer has been described as ‘useless’. The UPND administration, as all Zambians, is of course entitled to their opinion. However, we wish to remind the UPND administration that Zambia is a Christian Nation as enshrined in the preamble to no less than the Constitution of Zambia.”

Ms. Kateka highlighted the challenging living conditions faced by many Zambians and the need for divine intervention. She quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14, a well-known biblical passage, stating, “With the very tough living conditions being faced by Zambians, we at the New Heritage Party, as well as the majority of Zambians, need God just to make it to the next day. We are very alive to the scripture that says, ‘If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.'”

The Heritage Party leader further stressed the significance of Christianity as the foundation of Zambia’s national philosophy and identity. She compared it to the previous embrace of Humanism, stating, “It is important to note that the very heart of our new philosophy or world view as the nation of Zambia is Christianity, whereas previously, the country embraced Humanism.”

Ms. Kateka posed thought-provoking questions about the ruling party’s stance on the country’s Christian identity, saying, “What does that comment, coming from the Party in power, say about our stance as a Christian Nation? Should we be expecting a policy shift in this regard? We are very alive to the fact that when a change in policy is intended to be made, those in power throw out feelers to test the waters. Could this very careless statement, in fact, be such a feeler? How can observing one (1) day out of three hundred and sixty-five (365) days to honor our God be seen as ‘useless’?”

Expressing her disappointment with the UPND’s alleged insult towards a priest, Ms. Kateka cited a biblical passage to illustrate her point, stating, “Is this why the UPND feels emboldened to insult a Priest that was merely giving sound advice regarding what people are looking to hear as opposed to what was presented? The Bible puts it this way, ‘From the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.’ This statement clearly reveals the heart of the UPND.”

Ms. Kateka concluded her statement by emphasizing the commitment of Zambians to prayer despite the circumstances, saying, “If the UPND administration, being in very comfortable circumstances, chooses not to pray to God, Zambians choose to humble themselves before God’s mighty hand and pray for His deliverance for the nation.”