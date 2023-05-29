PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will tomorrow May 30, 2023, officially launch the National Decentralisation Policy and the Zambia Devolution Support programme.

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata disclosed that the double launch is expected to take place at Chalimbana Local Government Training Institute in Chongwe District in Lusaka Province.

Mr. Kamalata said the National Decentralisation Policy is in line with Cabinet Circular number 2 of 2023, which provides for smooth transfer of functions from Central Government to Local Authorities countrywide.

Mr. Kamalata stated that the Policy will see a lot of transformation in service delivery with transfer of human resource across all Government Departments in order to strengthen structures at local level.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary further disclosed that expected at the launch will be representatives of Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II, Chief Bunda Bunda and the Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, local government authorities and representatives of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

He said others include the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Muti, the Chief Justice, Cabinet Ministers, Diplomats accredited to Zambia, Heads of Government Departments and Civil Society Organisations, among others.

Mr. Kamalata added that the President will also conduct a tour of stands for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) beneficiaries and other implementing stakeholders before proceeding to launch and commission the Ceremony.