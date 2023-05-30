Zambia’s National Team Coach, Avram Grant, has revealed a formidable 29-member provisional squad for the crucial 2023 Total Energies AFCON Group H Qualifier match against Ivory Coast. The match, scheduled for June 17, 2023, will take place at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The squad comprises 18 foreign-based players who will lead the Chipolopolo side. Notably, Stoppila Sunzu, a key member of the 2012 AFCON-winning team, makes a return, and Francisco Mwepu, a striker based in Spain, receives his first call-up to the senior squad.

Unfortunately, Edward Chilufya from Danish club Midtjylland will miss out due to injury, and Benson Sakala, who resides in the Czech Republic, is currently recovering from an injury. However, Aime Mabika, the towering defender from Toronto FC, who is still awaiting clearance, is included in Grant’s plans for the crucial match in Ndola.

Grant has also called up Victor Chabu from Nchanga Rangers as the goalkeeper and Andrew Phiri from FC MUZA as a striker. Additionally, Gamphani Lungu from SuperSport United makes a return to the team.

Zambia currently holds the second position in Group H with nine points, trailing behind the already qualified Ivory Coast. To secure a spot at next year’s AFCON, the team needs at least one point in the remaining two group matches.

Tickets for the qualifier match on June 17, 2023, can be purchased at Shoprite via CompuTicket. Early bird tickets start at K20, while north and south wing tickets are priced at K50. East wing tickets are available for K150, west wing tickets for K200, and VIP tickets for K750.

The team will enter camp in the first week of June, with the foreign-based players expected to arrive early following the closure of foreign leagues.

Source: Football Association of Zambia (FAZ)