Taken off his collaborative EP with Shicorrigan titled “Nothing Serious” which was released on the 28th of February, 2023. Slick-One presents the visuals to “Guided by The Most High, ” track number 6 on the project.

“Guided by The Most High” features Blue Flame who also directed the music video under the name Mwango Kondolo Muntemba. It is a hard hitting Drill themed banger produced by London-based beat maestro Pilot Jones.

The official release date for the “Guided by The Most High” music video was Friday the 26th of May, 2023 and it is available for streaming on Youtube.

You can also stream the “Nothing Serious EP” by Slick-One and Shicorrigan on ALL major digital streaming platforms worldwide.

For more information on Slick-One’s current musical activities and to stay updated with his releases, tour dates, shows, and appearances, you can follow him on all social media platforms using the links below:

