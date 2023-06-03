In a statement addressing the recent events, Dr. Kingsley K. Chanda, the former Commissioner General of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), expressed his gratitude for the support and prayers he received during his 24-hour detention following armed police action against him. Dr. Chanda acknowledged the charges brought against him, which include 22 counts related to the alleged improper disposal of ZRA vehicles.
Interestingly, Dr. Chanda pointed out that the complainant in this case is Mr. Dingani Banda, the current Commissioner General of the ZRA, who was Dr. Chanda’s Commissioner and responsible for asset disposal during the period in question. This has raised questions and generated surprise among the public, as the person who is now pressing charges against Dr. Chanda was the one overseeing the disposal process during the relevant timeframe.
Dr. Chanda expressed his relief that the armed police officers who surrounded his house and farm acted professionally, ensuring that no harm came to anyone. He also extended his gratitude to his lawyers for securing his release on bond and thanked all those who sent messages of solidarity during his ordeal. While acknowledging the support, Dr. Chanda also requested understanding if he was unable to respond to each individual message.
Addressing the employees of the Zambia Revenue Authority, Dr. Chanda urged them to stay focused on their responsibilities of revenue mobilization for the country. He advised them not to allow this incident to divert their attention from their crucial duties and reminded them of the importance of their work for the nation.
Banda is fighting for his life…. he’s lucky to be there…. anyway let’s wait and see what comes out of the courts.
It’s just tribalism in motion
W about mining being coerced to use his clearing company?
also the ZRA internet portal ??
PF duty waivers etc
Brown evevelopes are still prevalent in all sectors so I doubt much will happen
My brother in whom I am pleased, do not despair . That small boy who took over you is being used by vindictive HH who is still hurt about losing countless elections. Instead of fulfilling their promises to the Zambian people, they are taking their frustrations out on those who served during the great reign of pf. God let thunder strike them. Kaleza pali HH. Paaaaaah
If PF didnt lie and hide figures of the economy we would have known better
You should know thieves dont prosper even in Zambia
our only let down at the moment is the ill trained police and ACC
Calling a thief a thief is tribal ??
How backward we are