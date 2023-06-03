In a statement addressing the recent events, Dr. Kingsley K. Chanda, the former Commissioner General of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), expressed his gratitude for the support and prayers he received during his 24-hour detention following armed police action against him. Dr. Chanda acknowledged the charges brought against him, which include 22 counts related to the alleged improper disposal of ZRA vehicles.

Interestingly, Dr. Chanda pointed out that the complainant in this case is Mr. Dingani Banda, the current Commissioner General of the ZRA, who was Dr. Chanda’s Commissioner and responsible for asset disposal during the period in question. This has raised questions and generated surprise among the public, as the person who is now pressing charges against Dr. Chanda was the one overseeing the disposal process during the relevant timeframe.

Dr. Chanda expressed his relief that the armed police officers who surrounded his house and farm acted professionally, ensuring that no harm came to anyone. He also extended his gratitude to his lawyers for securing his release on bond and thanked all those who sent messages of solidarity during his ordeal. While acknowledging the support, Dr. Chanda also requested understanding if he was unable to respond to each individual message.

Addressing the employees of the Zambia Revenue Authority, Dr. Chanda urged them to stay focused on their responsibilities of revenue mobilization for the country. He advised them not to allow this incident to divert their attention from their crucial duties and reminded them of the importance of their work for the nation.