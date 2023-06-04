Today’s Scripture

Cast your burden on the Lord [releasing the weight of it] and He will sustain you.

Psalm 55:22, AMPC

Weights

Friend, how many weights are you carrying around today? Think about it. Perhaps it’s the weight of worry, the weight of what you don’t understand, or the weight of how you’re going to make it through a tough season. There’s something you have to do. God is not going to take the burden away. You have to release the worry, release the frustration, release having to figure it out. Come back to a place of peace.

That difficulty you’re facing, that trouble that’s weighing you down, is not going to stop you. The trouble is transportation. Don’t fight everything and live worried, saying, “Why did this happen?” God knows what He’s doing. He has you in the palms of His hands. He may not work it out the way you had planned, but where He’s taking you is better than you’ve imagined. You have to be committed to trust Him and trust His ways. When you do, the weights will lift off you.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You know all the weights I am carrying. Thank You that I can come to You and cast all the burdens of heaviness, worry, regrets, and feelings of frustrations upon You. I will rest in Your love and mercy and forgiveness. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”