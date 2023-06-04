Government has announced that there will be no further extensions granted for the construction of Kasama Airport, citing previous extensions due to heavy rainfall during the last rain season. The decision was revealed by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Permanent Secretary, Eng. Fredrick Mwalusaka, during a courtesy call on the Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bernard Mpundu.

The contracts for the completion of works were initially scheduled for September 2022, with the Kasama Airport Runway expected to be finished by 31st December 2022. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the progress stands at 60 percent. The government had already granted two extensions to the contractors to account for the impact of heavy rainfall.

A delegation of high-ranking government officials, including Permanent Secretaries from various ministries, such as the Ministry of Information and Media, Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, arrived in Kasama for an on-site inspection of the construction progress. The inspection visit aims to evaluate the works and assess the potential for completion ahead of the anticipated commissioning by President Hakainde Hichilema before the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony in August, celebrated by the Bemba-speaking people of the Northern Province.

The primary objective of the inspection tour is to monitor the progress of the airport project, which commenced in 2014 but experienced delays until August 2022 when President Hichilema intervened and directed its completion. All the Permanent Secretaries on the tour emphasized the need for the timely conclusion of the construction works.

Eng. Mwalusaka acknowledged the transportation challenges faced by provincial administrations and assured his counterparts that the Ministry of Transport and Logistics is working closely with the Cabinet Office to ensure the availability of government transportation resources.

The delegation is scheduled to inspect and assess the achievements made thus far in the construction works. Mr. Mpundu, the host Permanent Secretary, expressed his gratitude towards the engineers involved in the project, acknowledging their commendable efforts despite the unfavorable weather conditions. He further revealed that Paramount Chief Chiti Mukulu and Senior Chief Mwamba visited the site earlier in the week, expressing their satisfaction with the positive progress witnessed.

Once commissioned by President Hichilema, the new Kasama Airport is expected to transform the face of the Northern Province. The completion of this critical infrastructure project will enhance transportation links and bolster economic development in the region.