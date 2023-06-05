The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has vehemently refuted allegations of misappropriation leveled against them regarding K65 million of forfeited funds. The accusations surfaced through a purported interim management letter circulating on social media and subsequently reported in the News Diggers Newspaper.

In a statement to the media today the ACC emphasized that they had not received the document in question and had only become aware of its existence through social media and press reports. The authenticity of the document has yet to be confirmed, and the ACC expressed concerns about its unauthorized circulation without prior access to it.

The ACC provided a comprehensive timeline of events to shed light on the matter. The investigation at the Ministry of Finance had begun in November 2020, predating the current board’s appointment. Following their investigation, the deputy auditor generals and the auditor general were arrested on different dates in March 2023. Notably, the audit request from the auditor general’s office was received on March 3, 2023, after the arrests. The ACC expressed confidence in the auditor general’s office and reiterated their support for the institution’s important role in government operations.

The commission declined to address the specifics of the document circulating on social media but emphasized that it contained numerous inaccuracies and appeared to be designed to deliberately tarnish the reputation of the institution. Notably, the ACC pointed out an allegation on page 61 of the document that K65 million forfeited from Ms. Faith Musonda had been misappropriated. The ACC clarified that this claim was false and referenced a public media briefing on February 23, 2022, during which they handed over a cheque of K65,333,046 to the Minister of Finance. The money was duly transferred from the ACC account at the Bank of Zambia to the Ministry of Finance on March 3, 2022, dispelling any notion of misappropriation within the ACC.

ACC took the opportunity to express disappointment with the media for publishing unconfirmed documents without seeking verification from the ACC, the Bank of Zambia, or the Ministry of Finance. The ACC emphasized the media’s pivotal role as partners in the fight against corruption and urged them to avoid disseminating unverified information. While the ACC welcomes accountability and constructive criticism, they stressed that such criticism should be based on factual evidence, not baseless insinuations.

In conclusion, the ACC underscored the relentless nature of corruption and urged everyone not to succumb to the efforts aimed at undermining the Anti-Corruption Commission and the broader fight against corruption. Transparency, accuracy, and the pursuit of truth were emphasized as crucial in maintaining the integrity of the anti-corruption agenda.

The ACC remains committed to combating corruption in Zambia and ensuring that justice prevails in all matters related to financial impropriety and malfeasance.