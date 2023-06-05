Thabo Kawana have expressed his confidence in the ongoing efforts to restore the country’s economy, which was previously labeled as a junk economy. Mr Kawana, the Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson, highlighted the significant progress made by the New Dawn Government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.
Speaking on Muvi TV’s Assignment Programme called “Zambians Scorecard of the UPND,” Mr. Kawana emphasized the positive growth and the international community’s renewed faith in Zambia. He stated, “With the coming in of the New Dawn Government, we have started registering positive growth and the international community has opened up to us.”
Mr. Kawana attributed this positive change to the deliberate measures implemented by President Hichilema and his administration. He remarked, “We are now living within our means so that the generation that comes after us does not find a huge mountain of debt as we found ourselves.” The government is committed to rectifying the previous administration’s unsustainable spending practices, ensuring a better economic future for Zambia.
Assessing the promises made by the UPND while in opposition, Mr. Kawana commended the government’s achievements. He stated, “On the checklist of promises made by the UPND while in opposition, the scorecard is impressing.” He highlighted the fulfillment of various commitments, including the provision of free education, the payment of pension benefits to retirees, the partial withdrawal of pension funds, and the payment of allowances to military personnel serving in United Nations Peacekeeping operations.
In an exciting development for healthcare in Zambia, Mr. Kawana revealed that Ndola is set to have its own Cancer disease hospital. He announced, “The Ministry of Health with cooperating partners have signed a contract to put up an ultra-modern Cancer disease hospital in Ndola and is expected to be completed in the next twelve months.” This new facility will supplement the existing Cancer disease hospital in Lusaka, ensuring improved access to specialized care for patients in different parts of the country.
Furthermore, Mr. Kawana disclosed that funds have been released from the Treasury to procure new machines and rehabilitate the old ones at the Cancer disease hospital in Lusaka. He assured citizens, saying, “Issues surrounding the operations of the facility will soon be a thing of the past.” The government is dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by the healthcare system, striving to provide quality healthcare services for all Zambians.
Expressing gratitude to the Zambian people, Mr. Kawana stated, “The New Dawn Government is indebted to the Zambian people who gave it the mandate to preside over the affairs of the country.” The government remains committed to fulfilling its promises, restoring the economy, and improving the lives of its citizens.
