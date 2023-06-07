Civil Rights and Democracy Defender Andrew Ntewewe has called for the resignation of top officials at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Ministry of Finance to facilitate investigations into the alleged missing of K65 million. The missing funds were mentioned in a leaked letter from the Auditor General’s office to the ACC.

During an interview on the morning’s edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM, Mr. Ntewewe expressed dissatisfaction with the responses provided by ACC Chairperson Musa Mwenye regarding the matter. He challenged the relevant authorities to clarify how the money was handled and whether proper procedures were followed in a transparent manner.

Mr. Ntewewe highlighted the existence of a critical management letter that indicates a failure to comply with established procedures, misappropriation, and potential misuse of forfeited resources. He emphasized that this is a cause for concern and called for decisive action by President Hakainde Hichilema.

According to a leaked management letter from the Auditor General’s office, dated December 31, 2022, Ms. Musonda’s forfeited cash, totaling K65 million, as well as an additional K1 million, have not been deposited into control 99. The letter further states that the whereabouts of the funds remain unknown.

In a separate development, Mr. Ntewewe criticized the decision to elect President Hakainde Hichilema, suggesting that it was a mistake. He argued that the country’s current state is worse off than before the 2021 general elections, citing high living costs and a lack of policy direction.

However, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa dismissed Mr. Ntewewe’s remarks as an attack on democracy and a direct insult to the Zambian people who voted for change. Mweetwa pointed to state-sponsored violence, hate speech, tribalism, and a struggling economy as some of the reasons why Zambians opted for a new leadership.