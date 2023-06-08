Chipolopolo have settled down in Johannesburg, South Africa in readiness for the 2023 Africa Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast set for Ndola on 17th June.

According to FAZ Media, Coach Avram Grant and his technical staff held their full session at Wits University as they plot the fall of the elephants of Ivory Coast in the June 17 Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifier.

Zambia has camped in Johannesburg as prescribed by Grant with the team having all, but three players summoned for duty.

The team is expected to fly to Ndola on June 13 to wind up preparations for the crucial clash against the Ivoirians.

Zambia needs a point against the West Africans to qualify for the Africa Cup.