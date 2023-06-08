Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) adding that it is transforming people’s livelihoods.
Mr. Chanda said this during the disbursement of 2022 CDF loans amounting to K2.2 million which has been given to 44 cooperatives, clubs and companies in Kanchibiya District, Muchinga Province.
He said the loans will uplift and support small businesses and stimulate economic growth.
The Lawmaker also expressed happiness that the loan recipients underwent a financial literacy training by Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO).
He said the financial literacy will significantly assist all who have been given the loans to prudently utilise the money.
Meanwhile, Chief Kabinga of the Bisa people in Kanchibiya District, who is also a beneficiary of the CDF loans, has called on all the beneficiaries to pay back within the agreed time frame so that other people can also benefit.
And Kanchibiya Town Council Chairperson Chota kanyanyamina said the CDF loans are very flexible and affordable at a fixed interest rate of five percent.
She said CDF empowerment loans are a game changer to small and medium entrepreneurs in the District.
Those are the simplest things any Zambian can do if he was president obvious things , to some people it is a distinction but to some of us this guy lacks creativity he has no capacity to improve anything in our country since he cannot identify the accurate needs of Zambians .
He is just saying his bank account has now improved
Which people’s livelihood when the people are suffering with high cost of living. Very soon we will hear that he has resigned. The fear is that if he does not praise HH, the Police will show up on his door step.
Kikikikiki…where is that sick rat called Kaizer Zulu soon it will also ditch PF and join Alex Muliokela’s party…
This is tax payers money. Why thank hh as if he is one who has contributed all this money? I thank myself as a tax payer for contributing to this cdf
Welcome to the club Sunday boyi. Amano this guy. He has put his head down and worked. Kanchbiya people must be proud. In the meantime, bambi are always on blogs, comments section and Socials, still complaining. Stay strong bafikala. I survived mu opposition for 13 solid years. At some point I thought I would die mu opposition. Too bad Sunday won’t have a strong party to stand by in 2026 because Lubinda will finish PF by then. He is selling PF scrap/garbage piece by piece. Sata knew he could not trust Lubinda or the lunatic Winter. No wonder he put them in arm’s length before his demise. Sata where ever he is must be proud of HH. A hands on president, the way Sata was. His health had a huge impact in his judgment in his latter years.