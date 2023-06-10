Copperbelt Province Minister Hon Elisha Matambo has assured the Church of government support and a health relationship as government and the church are not in competition but serve same Zambians.
Hon Matambo said this when he met with Masaiti District Clergy Men and Women from all denominations.
The Copperbelt Minister further said the UPND government has opened a new page of reconciling Zambians who were previously divided on political lines , tribal lines and other divisive issues which divided Zambians.
Hon Matambo also used the opportunity to share the New Dawn Government score cards in the areas of Economy, Education, Health and other sectors.
Meanwhile, the church has also stated that they are happy with the New Dawn Government as all government policies are positively attending to majority of vulnerable society members.
Representing the Masaiti Clergy Men and Women of God, Pastor Oliver Nyerenda said the Church will always be there for good governments such as the New Dawn Government led by H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema which is giving Zambians free education, expanded social cash transfer, non segregative employment for Zambians, freedom of worship without being teargassed but in a peaceful atmosphere among many other good things.
Pastor Nyerenda added that the Church will continue praying for the government and Republican President H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema to continue on the developmental path and uniting Zambians in a peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed by everyone.
The event was attended by all Masaiti District clergy Men and Women drawn from different denominations such as Catholics, United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Evangelical Church of Zambia ( ECZ) Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) and Pentecostals.
The UPND has maintained Zambia as a Christian Nation while promoting and upholds religious freedom and tolerance of other religions and believes.
