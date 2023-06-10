Lusaka Province Minister, Sheal Mulyata, has emphasized the importance of revitalizing and strengthening the relationship between Zambia and Russia. The minister called for increased trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, highlighting their long-standing history based on transparency, mutual respect, and development. This call was made during the Russian National Day Celebration held in Lusaka, where government officials, as well as representatives from various political parties, including UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, were in attendance.

Zambia has greatly benefited from the opportunities that Russia has provided over the years. These opportunities include scholarships, technical assistance, and financial aid across multiple economic sectors. The mutual relationship between the two nations has been a source of support and growth for both countries. Ms. Mulyata acknowledged Russia’s contribution to Zambia’s development and expressed her gratitude for the cooperation extended by the Russian government.



With President Hakainde Hichilema assuming leadership in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Zambia aims to intensify its efforts to promote economic cooperation and trade within the region. This strategic move is expected to create enhanced business opportunities, attract investments, and generate employment opportunities. Additionally, Zambia is set to assume the chairmanship for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on politics, defense, and security cooperation in August of this year.

During its tenure, Zambia will take on the responsibility of coordinating all activities pertaining to peace and security within the SADC region. This significant role highlights the trust and confidence placed in Zambia’s ability to foster stability and security in the subcontinent. Ms. Mulyata reaffirmed the country’s commitment to promoting peace and security, ensuring that the region remains peaceful and prosperous.

The relationship between Russia and Zambia has proven to be mutually beneficial. Russian Ambassador to Zambia, Azim Yarakhmedov, reiterated Russia’s commitment to strengthening the friendly relations that have existed between the two nations for many years. He expressed his country’s appreciation for Zambia, referring to it as an “all-weather friend.” Russia firmly upholds the principles of peace and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, demonstrating respect for Zambia’s sovereignty.

The Russian Ambassador further assured the Zambian government and business community of Russia’s continued assistance in establishing direct contacts across various sectors, including the economy, trade, culture, and education. This commitment to collaboration opens up new avenues for growth and development, fostering a closer partnership between the two countries.

The presence of opposition party leaders, such as Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party and Peter Sinkamba of the Green Party, at the Russian National Day Celebration indicates the broad consensus and support for strengthening relations with Russia across the political spectrum in Zambia.

The call for a renewed and stronger relationship between Zambia and Russia marks an important step in enhancing trade and economic cooperation. Both countries have benefited from their longstanding ties, and the commitment to deepening collaboration holds great potential for future growth and development. With President Hichilema’s assumption of leadership positions in COMESA and SADC, Zambia is poised to play a pivotal role in regional economic integration, peace, and security. As Russia continues to extend its support in various fields, the partnership between Zambia and Russia is expected to flourish, bringing forth new opportunities and mutual prosperity for both nations.