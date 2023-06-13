In a joint operation conducted by the Luanshya Municipal Council and the state police, seven individuals have been arrested in Luanshya’s Mikomfwa Township and surrounding areas for engaging in the illegal manufacturing and sale of alcohol. Additionally, 12 bars have been closed for illegally vending alcohol. These actions were taken in response to directives from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, as the local authorities aim to enforce regulations pertaining to the manufacturing, distribution, and consumption of alcohol.

Gideon Thole, the Public Relations Manager of the Luanshya Municipal Council, stated that the council is actively involved in enforcing the laws governing alcohol production, distribution, and consumption. He highlighted the growing prevalence of illegal alcohol manufacturing, distribution, and consumption among the residents of Luanshya, particularly in Mikomfwa Township and its surroundings. In response to this concerning trend, a combined team of council officials and state police carried out the operation to address the debilitating effects and abuse associated with the illegal sale of alcohol.

As part of the joint operation, 12 bars in Mikomfwa Township and surrounding areas were closed down for engaging in the illegal vending of alcohol. The local authorities raided shebeens and promptly revoked their licenses, following the directives from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. The actions taken by the Luanshya Municipal Council align with the provisions outlined in the Liquor Licensing Act No.20 of 2011, the Public Health Act Chapter 295 of the Laws of Zambia, and the Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019.

Gideon Thole emphasized that Luanshya Council is resolute in its determination to eradicate alcohol abuse in residential areas, markets, and bus stations. These locations have been identified as hotspots where the consumption and sale of alcohol have had a detrimental impact, particularly on the youth and other vulnerable members of the community. The ongoing operation, which commenced over the weekend, is expected to cover all neighborhoods in the mining town, starting with high-density residential areas, markets, and bus stations.