Zambia Women National Team midfielder Prisca Chilufya says she is pleased with Shepolopolo’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July where Zambia will face Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in Group C.

The Zambian women are camping in Germany ahead of the global event.

Shepolopolo is scheduled to play friendly matches against Germany and Switzerland.

Chilufya said players are taking the Germany camp seriously.

“Those are top teams, very good teams and no doubt they will give us good games,” Chilufya said.

She has told FAZ Media that playing friendlies against Germany and Switzerland will help Zambian prepare adequately for the World Cup.

“The camp is very important because it will show how far we have prepared and how ready we will be for the World Cup,” Chilufya said.

The Europe based star is confident of making the final cut for the World Cup.