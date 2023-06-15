After a mini hiatus from music, Just Slim is back with his first single of 2023 titled “Vumilia. Produced by regular collaborator Mr. COG, it is a beautiful, melodious song featuring immaculate production and even better mixing. The true star of the show is Just Slim’s writing and vocals, however. Co-written by Mr. COG and Mic Li, Vumilia is a Swahili word that translates to “bear with me.”

Vumilia is a song of reassurance with Just Slim reminding his partner he loves her from the bottom of his heart as he sings, “Bear with me a little longer, everything will work out.” Who doesn’t want to listen to such soothing words of reassurance?