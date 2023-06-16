Kyiv, Ukraine – A delegation of African presidents, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has embarked on a crucial peace mission to address the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The African leaders arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, as part of their collective efforts to promote stability and seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis.The delegation from South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Congo-Brazzaville, Comoros, Zambia, and Uganda is meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Explosions rocked Kyiv as the group of African leaders arrived in Ukraine as part of an African peace mission.The leaders were seen heading into a hotel in the capital to use its air-raid shelter.Air raid sirens also blared in the Ukrainian capital as the visit began, the latest in a series of twists as the mission gets underway.

According to Reuters News at least two explosions rocked the capital but mayor Vitali Klitschko said they were caused by air defences. He reported no deaths or big damage in the city but emergency services said four people, including a child, were hurt in the Kyiv region.

President Hichilema, accompanied by his fellow African counterparts, expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received from around the world as they undertake this significant diplomatic mission. The delegation acknowledges the weight of the task at hand and is determined to contribute to the restoration of peace and harmony in the region.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been a cause of concern for the international community, prompting concerted efforts to deescalate tensions and find a peaceful solution. The presence of the African leaders underscores the global commitment to promoting stability, peace, and the principles of diplomacy.

During their visit to Kyiv, the African delegation will engage in high-level meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other key stakeholders involved in the conflict resolution process. The discussions will center on understanding the complexities of the situation, exploring avenues for peaceful dialogue, and identifying potential areas of cooperation to restore stability in the region.

The visit to Kyiv is the first leg of the African leaders’ peace mission, which will also include meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg. The objective is to engage all parties involved in the conflict, seeking common ground and working towards a peaceful resolution that safeguards the interests and well-being of all affected nations.