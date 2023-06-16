By Dr. Henry Kanyanta Sosala

PART II

Since this article involves the mighty Name of our Creator, the Almighty God, I must therefore first make it clear that I am not a theologian, but a mere free-thinker. And this is because we have to revisit the story of creation from the Bible in order to understand the origins of wisdom, instinct and the Enlightenment. In Genesis 1, we read that the earth was formless and desolate. The raging ocean that covered everything was engulfed in total darkness and the Spirit of God was moving over the water. Then God commanded: Let there be light etc. Wisdom came before the creation of the earth, as it is written in the Book of Proverbs chapter 8 where wisdom speaks and says: ‘’The Lord created me at the beginning of His work, the first of His acts of long ago. Ages ago I was set up, as the first before the beginning of the earth…..when He marked out the foundations of the earth, then I was beside Him, like a master worker; and I was daily His delight, rejoicing before Him always…’’

And on the creation of man the Bible in Genesis 2:7 reads: ‘’Then the Lord God took some soil from the ground and formed a man out of it; He breathed life-giving breath into his nostrils and the man began to live.’’ In verse 19, we read: ‘’So He took some soil from the ground and formed all the animals and all the birds…’’ It was at these points where instinct (i.e., the power of survival) came into being for both man and animal. In order to try to understand the human behavior, it is important not to forget that they carry in their subconscious minds, a distant animal past, which reveals itself in cunning, brutality, cruelty, voracity, sensuality etc. therefore, whatever human being you meet, whoever they are, even the most civilized, always be aware that they carry the baggage of the animal kingdom with them. And this animal nature is powerful; it has had thousands of years to strengthen and intensify because it has lived in very difficult conditions. Just look at all the difficulties animals have to contend with to survive; find food; find shelter and retain it. After having lived in such conditions, how can you now expect our instinctive nature to be gentle, good and lenient? And this is backed up by The Law of Generations which states: “We are all linked to previous generations behind us. Our ancestors are in our genes, in our bones, in our marrow, in our physiological and emotional make-up. We, in turn, will be written into the children who come after us.’’

One of the most highly respected spiritual leaders, Omraam Mikhael Aivanhov wrote: ‘’Unlike our instincts which have had thousands of years to develop in man, the powers of reason and wisdom which have manifested more recently in him, are not yet solidly embedded. In fact, intelligence and wisdom came before all other manifestations, but since they belong to regions far removed from the instincts of man, they have a long way to travel before they manifest and what is more, they are not always accepted. Wisdom came before the creation of the earth.’’,

Even though wisdom came first, but it did not establish itself in man until much later during the period known as the Enlightenment in the 18th century and even though different Enlightenment thinkers had different priorities, there were however, common threads. The Enlightenment based its thinking on science and reason. Its political significance was that you base analysis on reason and to challenge the divine right of kings.

At this point I want to digress and look at something relating into the background of man’s creation and how man abused that acquired knowledge to his own destruction. In Genesis 1 v 26, we read: ‘’And now we will make human beings; they will be like us and resemble us…….God created human beings making them to be like Himself…..’’ Man was created a ‘’god.’’ And this means he is endowed with the power of creativity. In fact, King David said the same thing in Psalm 82:8: ‘’You are gods,’’ I said, ‘’all of you are sons of the Most High.’’ This means that all human beings have inherent capacity popularly referred to as potential.

But unfortunately, after the FALL, the Lord said in Genesis 3 v 22: ‘’Now the man has become like one of us and has knowledge of what is good and what is bad. He must not be allowed to take the fruit from the tree that gives life, eat it and live forever….’’ The ‘’knowledge’’ of what is good and what is bad was the first disaster because human beings lost immortality

And after the Flood, the surviving sons of the patriarch Noah were the 12th generation from Adam. It was Noah’s descendants that brought the second disaster of the Tower of Babylon which was based on the abuse of knowledge (since they were ‘’gods’’) And in Genesis 11 we read: ‘’Then the Lord came down to see the city and the tower which those men had built and He said, ‘Now, then, these are all one people and they speak one language; this is just the beginning of what they are going to do…….let us go down and mix up their language so that they will not understand one another.’’

My curiosity led me to look at the aftermath of the city of Babylon. In the Bible the city of Babylon appears 22 times and 5 times in figurative name for Rome. I thought that since those who had remained in the city had taken an active part in trying to build the tower to heaven, then their minds were highly creative since they were only 12 generations from the original creation and were therefore still ‘’undiluted gods.’’ And indeed in his timeless classic, The Richest Man in Babylon, George Clason wrote: ‘’Babylonians were shrewd men and keen thinkers and Babylon became the wealthiest city of the ancient world because its citizens were the richest people of their time. In that distance past, they had no school or universities nevertheless, they had a centre of learning and a very practical one it was. Among the towered buildings in Babylon was one that ranked in importance with the palace of the King. You will find scant mention in the history books, more likely no mention at all, yet it exerted a powerful influence upon the thought of that time. And that explains why their city became the richest and most powerful city of their time.’’

The powerful rulers of the city of Babylon like King Nebuchadnezzar continued to invade the Israelites for many years and the longest and the last one was for seventy years. The prophet Isaiah wrote about God’s judgment on Babylon in chapter 47: ‘’Babylon, come down from your throne and sit in the dust on the ground. You were once like a virgin, a city unconquered, but you are soft and delicate no longer. You are now a slave. Sit in silence and darkness, no more will they call you the queen of the nations.’’ Thereafter Babylon became no more and I believe it was the result of God’s promise to Abram: ‘’I will bless those who bless you. But will curse those who curse you…’’

It is generally agreed that the most dangerous gifts bestowed upon human beings are sex and money. And the third disaster that wiped out life on earth was the Flood which was the result of immorality. In Genesis 19, we read about the destruction of Sodom: ‘’…..Before Lot’s guests went to bed the men of Sodom surrounded the house. All men of the city, both young and old were there. They called out to Lot and asked. ‘Where are the men who came to stay with you tonight? Bring them out to us,’’

The men of Sodom wanted to have sex with those men and this was in spite of Lot’s pleadings with them: ‘’I have two daughters who are still virgins, let me bring them out to you and you can do whatever you want with them…..’’

It has been written somewhere in the Bible that during the last days, the world will be flooded with plenty of knowledge. And indeed the 18th century Enlightenment came with a bang. It was just history repeating itself since it was on the same basis as the Tower of Babylon (i.e., to challenge God’s knowledge and authority.)

Charles Bloomberg said: ‘’intellectually, the French Revolution was a product of the Enlightenment……. to challenge the divine right of kings and this was truly revolutionary. The French Revolutionary did not just remove the king; it removed God’s political power. Now the ruler’s policies could be contested, assessed and opposed. Overthrowing the king opened the way to election by the people, and the entitlement to debate the correct courses of action. The French Revolution dethroned God as well the king.’’( God, Spies and Lies by John Matisonn)

The Divine Rights have been usurped by Human Rights. Remember Sodom was destroyed because of homosexuality and currently economically poor African countries are being forced to accept homosexuality or face economic sanctions by the western rich and powerful nations.

Psychologists segment childhood into three categories: early childhood (0 to 6); primary stage (7 to 12) and teenage (13 to 19). And it is therefore far beyond normal comprehension that our school curriculums from grades 1 to 12 introduce our children to one of the most destructive gifts i.e., comprehensive sex education.

Childhood is the foundation upon which all future success is built. Child training is one of the most solemn responsibilities every society must undertake. The way of life of a particular grouping of people is sustained through instructions passed on to young people.

In the Bible, Proverbs 22:6 states: ‘’Train the child in the way he should go; when he is old he will not depart from it.’’

And therefore in our case, this means our children will never depart from immoral lives. Human life governs conduct and conduct shapes character. Conduct is what we do, while character is what we are. Conduct is the outward life. Character is the unseen life, hidden within, yet is evidenced by what is seen. Conduct is external, seen from without. Character is internal, operating within. And therefore conduct is the offspring of character. Character is the state of the heart and conduct is the outward expression.

An educationalist, Edna Kazonga commented on condom distribution in schools that is being promoted by NGOs (i.e., the Judas Escariots on foreign pay-rolls): ‘’When condoms are distributed in schools, teachers are put in a very awkward situation because one minute they are preaching abstinence and good morals in line with the Zambian culture and the other minute they are telling pupils that in case they have failed to abstain they can go ahead and use the available condom and enjoy the pleasures of sex.

This is a seemingly contradiction and very confusing to pupils. There is a danger of thinking that it is okay and permissible to be sexually active after all condoms are available. Should we teach the pupil to abstain as per our Zambian Christian values or should we leave it open to say, alternatively, you can become sexually active…? It is evident that condom distribution in schools is unconsciously encouraging teenage pupils to be more and more sexually active….’’ (Daily Nation 18th July 2017).

The Ministry of Health and NGOs are the culprits since they give contraceptives, such as condoms to teenagers of any age upon demand. A few years ago, I made an inquiry in UK about sex education and condom distributions. Sex education starts at age 15 (roughly around grade 12) and condoms are not distributed at random, but one has to apply and give valid reasons why she wants to use them and they are only given for specific periods. But I recall that at one time those on foreign pay-rolls proudly declared that they had distributed one million condoms on the copper-belt and Lusaka alone. One of South African Prime Ministers said that the white man will always take advantage of the African’s love of money to destroy himself. ’’Here is a creature who lacks foresight.’’

The question is: Why does the white man encourage us to do to our children what he himself can never to do to his own children? For example, the films are graded and the white children cannot watch some of the sex films that we blindly allow our children watch. And there certain films where children must watch in the presence of their parents.

I normally wonder what a child of 7 years will benefit from knowing that babies are born from a man’s sperm that is ejaculated into a woman’s….. I believe our school curriculums should emphasize on investing in the future of our children by placing more emphasis on technology, science and mathematics, instead of investing so much knowledge in sex.

I do not get surprised to see that sex education has been gladly accepted by the Zambian parents including the church and just in the same way that Zambians at large regard our failure to make a simple item like a tooth-pick after 60 years of independence as being very normal. It is also amazing that about 80 per cent of the educated Zambians of whatever level regard themselves as ‘’geniuses, intellectuals or philosophers,’’ but, on the other hand, one normally wonders why such an ’’elite and highly educated society’’ cannot detect anything wrong in our school curriculums!

The problem is that it seems our entire nation reads the same type of books and we are therefore on the same social and political-wave-bands and we cannot therefore detect these anomalies collectively. And this was easily identified by the General-Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Dr. Blade Nzimande when he met leaders of different political parties as well as the civil society groups at different meetings: “What is disappointing in Zambia is the extent to which virtually all major political parties that will contest elections this year (i.e., 2006) are effectively committed to a path broadly similar to that of Chiluba.” (Sunday Post 9th April 2006).

There is a difference between Biblical wisdom and the wisdom of the world. The decision to follow Biblical wisdom seems foolish and silly (1 Corinthians 2:14). The wisdom of the world eliminates and challenges God. Here is another example. The first test tube baby was produced 30 years ago and there are now over 250,000 children created from the test-tube technology. And now it is cloning. The term is generally used to refer to artificial human cloning, which is the reproduction of human cells and tissue. It does not refer to the natural conception and delivery of identical twins. It is a process whereby you produce a person from another person without sperm cells. Is this not a clearer pointer to the last days? WAKE UP.

TO BE CONTINUED