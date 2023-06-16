President Hakainde Hichilema held productive bilateral talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during his state visit to Poland yesterday. The discussions centered on enhancing cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the fields of education and technology. President Hichilema emphasized that these talks exemplify the government’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and thriving economy for the mutual benefit of both countries’ citizens.

Expressing gratitude, President Hichilema also conveyed his appreciation to President Duda and the Polish people for their support extended to Zambian students at the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The President highlighted the warm and amicable relations between Zambia and Poland, expressing his commitment to further strengthening and deepening these ties.

In a social media post shared on the President’s official Facebook page, President Hichilema announced the successful bilateral meeting with President Duda and underscored their joint commitment to collaboration in various sectors. He acknowledged the significance of education and technology in driving economic growth and emphasized the positive impact such cooperation can have on the people of both nations.

President Hichilema’s state visit to Poland is part of his broader African Peace Initiative, aimed at addressing the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine. As part of this mission, he will also engage in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg. President Hichilema is joined by six other heads of state and government on this critical diplomatic mission.