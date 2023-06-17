Mwinilunga, North-Western Province – A 15-year-old girl of Kabanda compound of Mwinilunga district allegedly committed suicide after her elder sister failed to repay her Three Kwacha debt. The North-Western Province Police commanding officer, Dennis Moola, confirmed the devastating news in a statement to ZANIS, identifying the young victim as Christabel Sokauta.

According to Mr. Moola, Christabel took her own life by reportedly consuming a suspected poison she had purchased from the market. The tragic act followed her sister’s failure to reimburse the three Kwacha that she had borrowed without Christabel’s consent. The aunty of the deceased, Juliet Kadochi (24), reported the incident to the police, detailing how her niece consumed the poison around 14:00 hours on June 15, 2023.

Explaining the events leading up to the tragedy, Mr. Moola stated that Christabel became upset when her elder sister, Jean Sokauta (22), did not repay the borrowed three Kwacha. In her distress, Christabel went to the market, where she purchased the suspected poison and tragically ended her own life. The community rushed her to Mwinilunga District Hospital, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Acting promptly on the report, the police visited the hospital to conduct a physical examination of the body. No visible physical injuries were observed, prompting the authorities to suspect that no foul play was involved in the matter. As a result, the body of the deceased has been transferred to the Mwinilunga District Hospital mortuary, where it awaits burial arrangements.

The tragic loss of a young life over a small debt serves as a stark reminder of the importance of empathy, communication, and support within families and communities. It is essential for individuals to address financial matters with compassion and understanding, ensuring that no burden becomes too overwhelming for those who may be struggling.