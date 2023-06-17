Zambia 3 Cote D’Ivoire 0

By BENEDICT TEMBO

Zambia have qualified for the Africa Cup following a 3-0 victory over the 2024 hosts Cote D’Ivoire at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Goals from Patson Daka, Kings Kangwa and an own goal by Cote D’Ivoire.

This is the first time the Chipolopolo have qualified for the continental showpiece since 2015.Zambia, the 2012 Africa Cup winners took the lead through an own by Serge Aurier who was put under pressure by Fashion Sakala.

Leicester City forward Patson Daka doubled Zambia’s lead in the 47th minute.

Croatia-based midfielder Klings Kangwa made it three for Zambia from a rebound.

China-domiciled China-domiciled defender Stoppila Sunzu was a rock in the Zambian defence as he brought stability, leadership and confidence.

Field Marshall Stopilla Sunzu was widely cheered by the fans and he did not disappoint.

His partnership with Frankie Musonda was superb, so was the goalkeeping prowess of Power Dynamos vault guard Lawrence Mulenga.

Mulenga, who was making his debut for the Chipolopolo made some outstanding saves to deny the Elephants of Ivory Coast the much needed goals.

Fans turned up in huge numbers to rally Avram Grant’s boys.

Overwhelmed to the moon and back, Israeli gaffer Grant expressed happiness with the result and more happy for the fighting spirit. Grant said the Chipolopolo were the better team, adding that his bullets could have scored more if the players did a good job.

“I think the team is doing well with the improved second game against the was better even in this one we have improved the goalkeeper (Lawrence Mulenga) did the good job,” he said

Grant said he is happy that the Chipolopolo are going to the Africa Cup after a long time.

Captain Lubambo Musonda who put in a decent shift said the team has improved and confidence is showing in play. “It is really a positive thing, it is really a positive thing that coach Grant is with us,” Musonda said .

On Sunzu, Musonda said the 2012 Africa Cup winner is a senior player who has a lot of experience.

“He is just there to help us play and become better players it is a good thing to have him in the team and it is a great things that we play together,” Musonda said

The stadium was full, the atmosphere electric. It was a brilliant performance from the Chipolopolo.

Zambia top group H with 12 points, two ahead of already qualified Ivory Coast going into a dead rubber fixture away to Comoros Island in September.

Comoros have six points while Lesotho anchor the bottom with a point.