Today’s Scripture

“Please pay no attention, my lord, to that wicked man Nabal. He is just like his name— his name means Fool, and folly goes with him.”

1 Samuel 25:25, NIV

Battles That Don’t Matter

Friend, in 1 Samuel 25, a very wealthy man named Nabal, who was mean and hard to get along with, had offended and outraged David. So much so, that he and four hundred of his men were on their way to kill Nabal and all of his men. David allowed his emotions for revenge to take him in a direction of shedding innocent blood and hindering his destiny. Fortunately, Nabal’s wife, Abigail, intervened and persuaded David that her husband was such a fool that he was not worthy of any response. She reminded David that God was entrusting to him an everlasting dynasty that could be lost through vengeance.

You will encounter people who are rude and offensive like Nabal. Ask yourself what Abigail asked David: “Why fight with a fool? Why get in conflict with someone who’s not between you and your destiny?” So what if they don’t like you and make negative comments or leave you out. That’s a test. Don’t get distracted, baited into being offended, or caught in battles that don’t matter. Stay in peace and rise above it.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the example that Jesus showed in His response to insults, false accusations, and being treated shamefully. Thank You that I don’t have to waste my time and energies getting into conflict with those who oppose me. You are my defender. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”