The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Disciplinary Committee has made the decision to ban Nkana Football Club from using their stadium for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. The ban comes as a result of crowd trouble that occurred during the MTN Week 31 Super League match against Power Dynamos at the Arthur Davies Stadium on April 8.

In addition to the stadium ban, the Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Nkana’s home matches must be played 60 kilometers away from their usual venue, and the club will be forced to play their next 10 home matches without spectators.

FAZ and Power Dynamos lodged a complaint regarding the incidents, prompting the committee to provide Nkana with an opportunity to present their defense. However, the club’s defense fell short, leading to the disciplinary actions being imposed.

Nkana Football Club has also been fined K50,000 for a violent incident that took place during a Week 30 match against Green Eagles on April 26 at Nkana Stadium. The incident involved the stoning of Green Eagles striker Derrick Bulaya.

Furthermore, the Disciplinary Committee has imposed a fine of K50,000 on Nchanga Rangers for a violent incident that occurred during the Week 30 match between Nchanga Rangers and Power Dynamos. Power Dynamos midfielder Joshua Mutale was targeted and stoned during the match.

Nchanga Rangers pleaded for leniency, highlighting that they had taken steps to enhance security measures following the incident. Despite their plea, the fine was imposed by the committee.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga expressed hope that clubs would prioritize safety matters and handle them more effectively in the upcoming season. The association is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all players, officials, and spectators involved in Zambian football.

FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala issued a statement in Lusaka, confirming the disciplinary actions taken against Nkana Football Club and Nchanga Rangers. The statement emphasizes FAZ’s dedication to maintaining a safe and respectful environment in Zambian football and serves as a reminder of the importance of proper conduct both on and off the field.