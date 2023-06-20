President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, for a two-day state visit at the invitation of his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame. The visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and foster a partnership for development and cooperation.

President Hichilema’s visit is a reciprocal gesture following President Kagame’s state visit to Zambia in April of the previous year. It underscores the commitment of both leaders to enhance cooperation and explore avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration.

President Hichilema’s plane touched down at Kigali International Airport at 16:30 hours Zambian time, where he was warmly received by President Kagame and other dignitaries. The two presidents then proceeded to hold private talks, discussing various areas of common interest and opportunities for deepening bilateral ties.

Later in the evening, a grand State Banquet will be held at Serena Hotel in honor of President Hichilema.