President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, for a two-day state visit at the invitation of his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame. The visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and foster a partnership for development and cooperation.
President Hichilema’s visit is a reciprocal gesture following President Kagame’s state visit to Zambia in April of the previous year. It underscores the commitment of both leaders to enhance cooperation and explore avenues for mutually beneficial collaboration.
President Hichilema’s plane touched down at Kigali International Airport at 16:30 hours Zambian time, where he was warmly received by President Kagame and other dignitaries. The two presidents then proceeded to hold private talks, discussing various areas of common interest and opportunities for deepening bilateral ties.
Later in the evening, a grand State Banquet will be held at Serena Hotel in honor of President Hichilema.
Chadyamo ma travelling allowance. This man is trying to recoup what he lost financially losing all those elections. He is deep in debt this one. Don’t be f00led by that millionare talk
Only rich people went on the submarine, to view titanic, which is now missing. Why didn’t HH also go since he likes travelling. I wish he went
Kikikikikikikikiki!
They will be found. Alive!
President Chendeende. Sorry President Chende Hende
@Yayi…brilliant!!!
Harcopolo hamudiscover, the great explorer.
How on earth can you go for tour another country when you just came back 48 hours ago away from State House when you were in Eastern Europe for almost 7 days on a pointless peace mission.
It just goes to show he is in it just for the fun. NOT for the duty. One needs to sit down and imbibe whatever event he attended. Think about it and write a good report aimed for a political speech or political plan. But narcissists who know noone will demand such a report from them will just hop from one fun trip to another.
Finally he has come to realise Kagame is the man he needs most than the colonial masters.humble yourself this is the man with the solutions to our problems in our country