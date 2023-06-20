President Hakainde Hichilema is set to begin a two-day state visit to Kigali, Rwanda, following an invitation from his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame.

Upon his arrival at Kigali International Airport, President Hichilema will be warmly received by Rwanda’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Manasseh Nshuti, as well as Rwanda’s Ambassador to Zambia, Amandin Rugira. Senior government officials from Zambia, including Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo and Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga, will also be present to welcome the Zambian President.

President Hichilema’s first destination will be Urugwiro village, the office of the President, where he will be greeted by President Paul Kagame. The two leaders are scheduled to hold private talks at the State House to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral relations.

Later in the evening, a State Banquet hosted by President Kagame at Serena Hotel will honor President Hichilema and provide an opportunity for the leaders to engage in further discussions.

The agenda for the following day focuses on resolving issues that have hindered bilateral trade between Zambia and Rwanda. President Hichilema and President Kagame will engage in bilateral talks with a particular emphasis on trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

Moreover, President Hichilema will attend an Inclusive FINTECH Business Forum, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address. This event aims to explore the potential of financial technology in promoting inclusive economic growth and expanding business opportunities.

Additionally, President Hichilema’s itinerary includes a visit to the Kigali Special Economic Zone, a hub for various industries in the manufacturing sector. This inspection will provide insights into Rwanda’s industrial development and potential areas for collaboration between the two nations.