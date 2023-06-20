President Hakainde Hichilema is set to begin a two-day state visit to Kigali, Rwanda, following an invitation from his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame.
Upon his arrival at Kigali International Airport, President Hichilema will be warmly received by Rwanda’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Manasseh Nshuti, as well as Rwanda’s Ambassador to Zambia, Amandin Rugira. Senior government officials from Zambia, including Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo and Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga, will also be present to welcome the Zambian President.
President Hichilema’s first destination will be Urugwiro village, the office of the President, where he will be greeted by President Paul Kagame. The two leaders are scheduled to hold private talks at the State House to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral relations.
Later in the evening, a State Banquet hosted by President Kagame at Serena Hotel will honor President Hichilema and provide an opportunity for the leaders to engage in further discussions.
The agenda for the following day focuses on resolving issues that have hindered bilateral trade between Zambia and Rwanda. President Hichilema and President Kagame will engage in bilateral talks with a particular emphasis on trade, investment, and infrastructure development.
Moreover, President Hichilema will attend an Inclusive FINTECH Business Forum, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address. This event aims to explore the potential of financial technology in promoting inclusive economic growth and expanding business opportunities.
Additionally, President Hichilema’s itinerary includes a visit to the Kigali Special Economic Zone, a hub for various industries in the manufacturing sector. This inspection will provide insights into Rwanda’s industrial development and potential areas for collaboration between the two nations.
I seriously think there is something wrong with the presidential seat. Good people who assume that position tend to lose their heads.
More Airport runway allowances so see off the President….more tax payers money wasted…..why don’t all these people seeing off and Welcoming the President just start staying at the Airport….Spaka and TIKKI please advise your small god HH….Zambians are dying of poverty….your small god said he was in a hurry to develop Zambia its almost 3 years now still no sign of development
Itchy bum bum is on the move again. Nonsensical waste of money. How can a person who has failed to sort out internal problems be so keen on resolving external ones
Another trip. I end up feeling second hand embarrassment, LOl.
Those vested in political protocol and itinerary, what does it mean when they say he will be received by ministers of commerce and international corporation? Do they arrive before him or do they use the same jet?
Secondly, for those more knowledgeable, what, pray tell, is the reason for all heads of defense to go to the airport to see the president off?
Did he even reach home? This will be the most travelled President ever. The fact the Paul Kagame did not attend the trip for clowns to Russia should tell HH that he is not interested in time wasting. Leave Kagame alone who is busy developing his country.
1. HH is gallivanting a lot. Now is the time to lure the $25 Billion Investments he said was pledged to him in October 2019 in the USA, if he became the president while attending the Woodrow Wilson Center. Then again, HH is narcissistic. The best way to create the life you want to live is to create it. In life, no one is going to solve your problems. Your life is 100 % your responsibility. People can come and give you support but the obligation is down to you. This as well applies to Zambia’s problems.