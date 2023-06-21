The Permanent Secretaries responsible for Sports in Barbados and the Republic of Zambia, Charley Browne and Kangwa Chileshe, recently held a meeting at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, to foster closer collaboration in the area of sports.

The productive discussions resulted in an agreement to introduce Barbados’ road tennis to Zambia, highlighting the shared commitment to sporting exchanges, and the thrust to further expand road tennis.

The meeting highlighted the potential for a bilateral agreement between Barbados and Zambia in the area of sports.

Both Permanent Secretaries expressed enthusiasm and optimism about the prospects of this collaboration, acknowledging its significant and positive impact on the bilateral relationship.

By introducing road tennis in Zambia, the two nations aim to promote cultural diversity, strengthen people-to-people connections, and foster a deeper understanding of each other’s traditions.

This sports exchange programme would provide athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts in Zambia with an opportunity to engage in a unique sporting experience, while also creating a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Furthermore, it was acknowledged that this bilateral agreement in sports has the potential to catalyse cooperation in other government ministries.

The two Permanent Secretaries recognised the possibility of spin-off collaborations in areas related to tourism, technology, and culture. Such cooperation would further deepen the existing ties between Barbados and Zambia, opening avenues for multifaceted engagement and mutual growth.

The success of this meeting underscores the commitment of both countries to foster stronger bilateral relations through sports.

The discussions between the Permanent Secretaries have laid the groundwork for an enduring partnership that extends beyond the realm of sports, promoting collaboration and understanding in various sectors.

Both countries eagerly anticipate the positive outcomes of this collaboration, which will undoubtedly strengthen the bonds between Barbados and the Republic of Zambia.

Permanent Secretary Chileshe was in Barbados attending the 6th Formal Meeting of the Bureau of the Eighth Session of the Conference of Parties (COP 8) to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Also present at the courtesy call were Zambia’s Director of Sports, John Zulu and the Chief Sports Development Officer, Raphael Mulenga, and Barbados’ Director of Sports at the National Sports Council, Neil Murrell, and Youth Commissioner I, Shawn Burke.