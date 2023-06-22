Zambia is poised to announce a significant debt restructuring deal today, as the Paris Summit on easing debt burdens for impoverished nations convenes. Bloomberg reports that Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has praised Zambia for its efforts and expects the debt agreement to be officially disclosed during the summit.

During a round table discussion held in Paris, Ms. Georgieva commended Zambia as a prime example of effective and efficient debt restructuring. She extended her congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema for spearheading the initiative, highlighting the country’s agile approach to managing its debt obligations.

Additionally, Ms. Georgieva shared the news that developed nations have fulfilled their commitment to allocate $100 billion from IMF resources for lending to the world’s poorest economies. This commitment involves countries contributing reserve assets, known as Special Drawing Rights, to the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust and the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust.

Zambia’s breakthrough in debt restructuring sets a crucial precedent for countries facing challenges in servicing their liabilities. The nation has reached an agreement in principle to restructure $6.3 billion in debt with bilateral lenders, according to a French official participating in the Paris Summit.

The anticipated announcement of Zambia’s debt agreement signals a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to address its financial burdens. The government’s proactive approach to debt management has garnered recognition and praise from the IMF, further solidifying Zambia’s commitment to securing a sustainable economic future.

As the Paris Summit progresses, delegates and leaders from various nations continue to engage in discussions and collaborative efforts to alleviate the debt burdens faced by impoverished countries. The collective commitment of nations and international organizations, exemplified by the debt agreement reached by Zambia, offers hope for other nations grappling with similar challenges.