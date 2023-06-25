Today’s Scripture

When the Lord saw the grieving mother, his heart broke for her. With great tenderness he said to her, “Please don’t cry.”

Luke 7:13, TPT

Great Sorrow into Great Joy

Friend, in Luke 7, a funeral procession was coming toward Jesus. They were on their way to bury a widow’s only son after she’d already buried her husband. You can imagine the pain she was dealing with. When Jesus saw her, “His heart broke.” God sees when you’re hurting. He sees when you’re lonely. When you feel so overwhelmed that you don’t think you can go on, He is moved with compassion. Jesus went over to the woman and said, in effect, “You’re weeping now, but I’m about to turn your great sorrow into great joy.” He raised her boy from the dead, and her tears were turned into joy.

Sometimes life gets tough. You shed tears from hurts, from a bad medical report, from a child who breaks your heart, from dreams that don’t work out. I want you to see that it is not how your story ends. We serve a turnaround God. As with this woman, He’s going to step in and turn the sorrow into joy, turn the brokenness into wholeness, turn the mourning into dancing.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the dreams and promises and relationships You put in my heart. Thank You that You see when I’m hurting and overwhelmed, and that You are moved with compassion. I declare that You are the turnaround God to whatever I am facing. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”