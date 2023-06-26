Zambia has made its mark at the World Special Olympics games in Berlin, Germany, securing an impressive haul of three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. The games, which concluded yesterday, witnessed outstanding performances from Zambian athletes in Bocce, Judo, and Athletics.

In the realm of Athletics, Nonde Kabwe showcased exceptional talent, earning a well-deserved silver medal in the fiercely competitive 100-meter race. Meanwhile, Judoka Frank Milupi displayed tremendous skill and secured a bronze medal, while his counterpart Abigail Tembo unfortunately missed out on the opportunity to compete in the final due to an injury.

Reflecting on the outstanding performance, Mazyanga Liwewe , the Chairperson of Special Olympics Zambia Board, expressed immense pride in the country’s achievements despite sending a relatively small contingent to the games. Liwewe acknowledged the need for increased participation to enhance the country’s prospects of producing even better results in future editions of the Games. She hailed the medals won by the Zambian athletes as a significant milestone for sports in Zambia, emphasizing the potential for further growth and success.

In another notable victory for Zambia, Judoka Simon Zulu secured a gold medal at the Niger Africa Open championship. Zulu’s triumph follows his recent success, where he claimed a silver medal at the Abidjan African Open held in Ivory Coast. Demonstrating remarkable consistency, Steven Mung’andu, who won gold in Abidjan just last week, settled for a well-earned bronze medal in this latest championship.

The African Open championships, in which Zulu and Mung’andu have been participating, serve as crucial preparation for upcoming international engagements. These events provide valuable opportunities for Zambian athletes to fine-tune their skills and compete against high-caliber opponents from around the world.