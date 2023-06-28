I have had plenty of commentary mainly from PF aligned characters disparaging the debt restructuring deal recently secured.

For the longest time, our biggest problem in Africa has been that nothing is ever good unless you are the one doing it.

Even the current folks in government in Zambia today are guilty of the same.

Our biggest problem, as Africans is selfishness – unmitigated self-centeredness and our inability to see how our individual selfish interests are better served within the collective good of everyone.

It doesn’t matter how you cut it or explain it, some deal is better than nothing – this debt restructuring deal is not going to cure all Zambian problems but it is certainly a small achievement within the greater project of national economic transformation.

Here is the reality : PF (ECL era) was perhaps the worst government in Zambian history.

However, Zambia actually changed in the period between 2010 & 2021.

Here is how – before that, you had about two major malls in Zambia – Manda Hill & Arcades shopping malls.

You had very few ATMs & most retail shops did not take ATM cards.

Before 2010, very few Zambians owned cars, satellite TVs and ate out, never mind going out to theme parks or outdoor activities.

If you are in your 20s, then in 2010, you would have been below a teenager & if you are in your 30s, then you would have been either in your early 20s or a teenager.

Given that the Zambian population is predominantly made up of people below 30, that means most of you perhaps have ZERO clue where PF found Zambia.

The point is PF, terrible as they were, actually did achieve something notable.

What the folks in government today did well was to take advantage of the facts that the overwhelming majority of Zambian voters were not old enough to know the difference between the Zambia of today and the Zambia before PF and they made it look like PF achieved nothing in the 10 years they were in power.

The point is, our Zambian politics has always been about refusing to acknowledge the good anyone else is doing because you are not the one doing it.

This can’t be in our collective interest – a nation is not like a business that is built by one man. It is built on the series of efforts by so many people over many years and generations.

In this case, UPND are actually doing something notable by attending to one of our pernicious issues – that of too much money being channelled towards debt servicing.

By GC Library