Doctors have expressed their concern for the difficult circumstances faced by their fellow colleagues who are volunteering as interns.After working tirelessly saving lives,some of the interns are unable to buy a meal when they are on call, which is a 24 hour shift.

Frustrated by the lack of support from associations such as the ZMA, RDAZ, and the government, these doctors are calling for their profession to find its own solutions to help these interns.

Recognizing that interns are the backbone of any tertiary institution, these doctors believe that it is incumbent upon them to find viable solutions. With over 3,000 interns currently working, many of whom are situated in townships, the magnitude of the issue cannot be ignored. To illustrate the potential impact, a simple calculation reveals that providing lunch for 100 doctors at any institution would only cost approximately K5000.

Furthermore, doctors are suggesting engaging with institutions to explore the possibility of providing at least one meal during on-call shifts. While acknowledging the challenges of lobbying the government, doctors are motivated by the Minister of Health’s statement that they have an opportunity to achieve more under the current leadership. By strategically presenting their case, doctors hope to secure support and resources to address this pressing issue.

The reality of a growing number of medical school graduates has resulted in limitations in immediate job placements.Doctors propose the implementation of an allowance for volunteering interns during their transition to full-time employment. This would provide some financial relief while interns wait for full recruitment opportunities.